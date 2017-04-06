Kenya accuses 2 of hacking government sites for IS group

Sports Listen

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan police official says they have arrested a Kenyan and a Ugandan for allegedly hacking into government sites for the Islamic State extremist group.

Anti-Terrorism Police Unit officer Leonard Bwire told a magistrate’s court Thursday he can only mention in private which government departments were hacked.

The court granted police 15 days to hold the suspects in custody for further investigation.

Authorities fear the Islamic State group is attempting to establish a base in Kenya, East Africa’s largest economy, where al-Qaida has had a presence for years.

