Kosovo president postpones approval of army transformation

By master
April 7, 2017
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s president has bowed to international pressure and agreed to postpone the transformation of the nation’s security force into a regular army.

NATO and the United States had warned they would scale back military cooperation with Kosovo if the government passed the law without amending the constitution.

Hashim Thaci said Friday that “strategic international partners” would assist in urging ethnic monitories, including Serbs, to agree to constitutional changes.

Serbia has protested that Kosovo’s plan was contrary to the U.N. resolution that ended the war in Kosovo in 1999.

The draft law sent to parliament in March does not require voting approval from Kosovo’s ethnic Serbs and other minorities as constitutional amendments do, which the international community considered as an indispensable step to take.


