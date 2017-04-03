Sports Listen

Kushner, Ivanka Trump face ethical land mines ahead

By JULIE BYKOWICZ
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 5:52 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — New disclosures of the breadth and tangle of Jared Kushner’s financial holdings illustrate the ethical land mines ahead for President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and his wife.

Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, have built a business empire worth as much as $740 million that has ties around the world.

Advising the president on tax reform, trade policy or banking regulations will likely mean facing a steady stream of ethics challenges and calls for recusal.

The daughter and son-in-law of the president, like other White House employees, are required to adhere to transparency and ethics rules, and by law they cannot take any action in their government positions that affects their individual financial holdings.

