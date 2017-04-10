Sports Listen

Le Pen says France not responsible for WWII roundup of Jews

PARIS (AP) — French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron says far-right contender Marine Le Pen made “a serious mistake” by denying that the French State was responsible for the roundup of Jews in World War II.

Macron, an independent centrist, was among many presidential candidates’ voices criticizing Le Pen’s comments Monday.

“Some had forgotten that Marine Le Pen is the daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen,” Macron, the front-runner in the April 23-May 7 two-round election, told BFM TV.

Le Pen’s father repeatedly has been convicted for anti-Semitism and racism.

Le Pen said Sunday on RTL radio “I don’t think France is responsible for the Vel d’Hiv,” in reference to the stadium where many thousands of Jews were rounded up on July 16 and 17, 1942, before being sent to Nazi death camps.

