Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Legislators target British citizenship…

Legislators target British citizenship of Assad’s wife

By master
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 9:45 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — A group of British legislators is urging the government to remove the citizenship of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s British-born wife.

Some Liberal Democrats in Parliament sent a letter to Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Sunday, saying Asma Assad should not be able to represent her husband and retain British nationality.

Lawmaker Tom Brake said: “The first lady of Syria has acted not as a private citizen but as a spokesperson for the Syrian presidency.”

He said Asma Assad should either stop defending Syria’s “barbaric acts” or lose her citizenship.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Britain has called for her husband to leave the presidency and condemned his use of chemical weapons.

Asma Assad was educated in Britain and worked as an investment banker before she married in 2000.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Legislators target British citizenship…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.