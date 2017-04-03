Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Liberal front-runner in S.…

Liberal front-runner in S. Korean race wins party nomination

By master
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 7:17 am < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A liberal South Korean opposition leader who advocates improved ties with rival North Korea has become his party’s candidate in next month’s election of a successor to recently ousted President Park Geun-hye.

Moon Jae-win’s nomination Monday as the Democratic Party’s candidate boosts his status as front-runner in the May 9 election, which was triggered after Park was removed from office last month over corruption allegations.

The Democratic Party said Moon was selected its nominee in party voting that ended Monday.

Moon, who lost the 2012 presidential election to Park, a conservative, has called her hard-line policy toward North Korea a failure.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

He says it’s time to use both sanctions and dialogue to persuade North Korea to resume negotiations on ending its nuclear and missile programs.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Liberal front-runner in S.…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.