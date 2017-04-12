Sports Listen

Lobbying firm registers as foreign agent for Ukraine work

By JEFF HORWITZ and CHAD DAY
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 12:49 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington lobbying firm that worked under the direction of two former Trump campaign advisers has registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent. The firm said its work could have benefited the Ukrainian government.

The Podesta Group’s cited details of lobbying it performed from 2012 through 2014 on behalf of the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine. The firm reported being paid more than $1.2 million for the effort.

The disclosure follows reporting by the AP in August that the firm of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, who served in a senior role in the Trump campaign, had overseen the lobbying effort. The effort sought to promote a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party’s interests in Washington.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

