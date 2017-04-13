Sports Listen

Trending:

What happens after hiring freeze?New Hatch Act violation?How to fix federal hiring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Malala becomes honorary Canadian,…

Malala becomes honorary Canadian, notes Trudeau’s tattoos

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 6:28 am < a min read
Share

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Malala Yousafzai (mah-LAH’-lah YOO’-suhf-zeye) is using her honorary Canadian citizenship to call on the country’s leaders to take real action to improve educational opportunities for girls.

The teenage Nobel prize winner spoke to the Canadian Parliament after becoming an honorary citizen Wednesday. She asked lawmakers to make education for girls a top priority when it hosts the G7 summit next year.

Yousafzai was 15 when she shot in the head by Taliban militants in Pakistan in 2012. She was targeted due to her advocacy for women’s education.

Yousafzai was originally scheduled to receive the honor on Oct. 22, 2014, but the ceremony was cancelled after a gunman attacked Canada’s Parliament Hill that day.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

The 19-year-old also spoke of her friends’ excitement for her to meet youthful Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She smiled while referencing Trudeau’s tattoos and practice of yoga.

Topics:
All News Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Malala becomes honorary Canadian,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First attack sparks Civil War

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.