Mallinckrodt to pay $35M in deal to end feds’ opioid probe

A top maker of brand-name and generic narcotic painkillers has agreed to pay the U.S. government $35 million to resolve a probe of its distribution of those drugs.

Mallinckrodt PLC said Monday it has reached an agreement with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. attorneys for the Eastern District of Michigan and Northern District of New York. The deal is subject to further review and approval by the DEA and Justice Department.

Mallinckrodt didn’t admit any wrongdoing, as is common with deals ending federal probes of companies.

Prosecutors and lawmakers have been investigating possible connections between marketing of addictive painkillers and the epidemic of opioid and heroin deaths.

Dublin, Ireland-based Malinckrodt sells a number of powerful opioid painkillers including generic pills containing fentanyl, morphine and oxycodone.

