Man pleads guilty to smuggling dozens from Pakistan to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to helping smuggle dozens of people from Pakistan into the United States by way of an arduous trek through Brazil and other parts of Latin America.

Sharafat Ali Khan, 32, described by prosecutors as a Pakistani national and resident of Brazil, pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in the scheme. Prosecutors say he worked with others to bring an unspecified number of people from Pakistan and elsewhere through Brazil and Central America into the United States by planes, buses and on foot.

Prosecutors say Khan managed safe houses for the travelers and arranged for people in other countries to serve as escorts on different legs of the route. He told prosecutors the voyage included long hikes through the remote tropical forest of Panama’s Darien Gap.