Markets Right Now: Health care, banks lead US stocks lower

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 11:59 am 1 min read
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Health care stocks and banks are leading U.S. indexes broadly lower in midday trading on Wall Street.

Johnson & Johnson lost 3.4 percent Tuesday and drugmaker Cardinal Health slumped 11.5 percent.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Goldman Sachs fell 4.6 percent after posting results that fell short of analysts’ estimates, dragged down by a rare miss in trading.

European markets tumbled and the pound rose after the British government called for an early election next month.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,339.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 131 points, or 0.7 percent, to 20,500. Goldman Sachs accounted for half of that loss.

The Nasdaq slipped 20 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,836.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.19 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are sliding in early trading on Wall Street as health care companies and banks move lower.

Goldman Sachs sank 3 percent early Tuesday after its latest earnings fell short of forecasts due to an unusual miss in its trading business. That took about 50 points off the Dow Jones industrial average.

In health care, Johnson & Johnson lost 2.7 percent after its revenue came in below forecasts and Cardinal Health plunged 10.6 percent after issuing a weak forecast.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,343.

The Dow lost 75 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,563. The Nasdaq composite slipped 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,846.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.21 percent.

