Maryland’s lawmakers cap session aimed against Trump

By BRIAN WITTE
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 9:49 am < a min read
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are putting the finishing touches on a legislative session that has been full of measures aimed at countering President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress.

The Democrat-led legislature, which adjourns at midnight Monday, has passed legislation aimed at protecting health care from cuts in Washington.

It also has empowered the attorney general to sue the federal government without the governor’s permission. And the attorney general will get an extra $1 million a year in future budgets to help pay expenses to do that.

The Maryland General Assembly also approved a blueprint for identifying and assisting troubled public schools that blocks public school privatization supported by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. To do that, the legislature overrode a veto from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan last week.

