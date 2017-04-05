Sports Listen

May pitches London exchange to Saudis for massive Aramco IPO

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 10:28 am < a min read
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Britain’s prime minister pitched the benefits of the London Stock Exchange during a visit to Saudi Arabia as the kingdom weighs which international market to list shares of oil giant Aramco in what many expect will be the largest public offering in history.

Theresa May made her pitch Wednesday in Riyadh during the second day of her two-day visit. Saudi Arabia plans to list less than 5 percent of the world’s largest oil-producing company on the Saudi exchange and another international exchange, possibly by next year.

May’s Downing Street office says she laid out the advantages of doing business in the U.K. during a meeting with Aramco Chairman and Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih.

She also met King Salman Wednesday and discussed the humanitarian crisis in neighboring Yemen.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
