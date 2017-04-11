Sports Listen

Ex-governor says ‘still a lot of healing to do’ after case

April 11, 2017
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell says his marriage and family relationships remain strained after his public corruption case.

But the Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2oZ6LUH) that McDonnell considers himself well down the road to “vindication and restoration.”

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned McDonnell’s felony corruption conviction almost 10 months ago. He is focused on working, starting a political research center and paying off $27 million in legal bills.

McDonnell rejoined his old law firm. He also is a real estate consultant and teaches at Regent University.

During an interview in Virginia Beach with the newspaper, McDonnel declined to talk about his relationship with Maureen McDonnell. But he said they’re still married.

He said the case took a “huge toll” on his family and “there’s still a lot of healing to do.”

