Military officials: Budget gridlock could hurt sailors

By master
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 1:32 am < a min read
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Federal budget gridlock could negatively impact Navy personnel in the Hampton Roads region.

The Daily Press in Newport News reports (http://bit.ly/2o7y54w) that Congress faces an April 28 deadline to approve new spending. Even if lawmakers agree to keep funding at 2016 levels, the military would still come up short.

Military officials say there would be less money for pay raises, housing allowances and other cost-of-living adjustments. Ship maintenance would also drop. Stress on sailors would ratchet up.

One positive is that Newport News Ship Building would weather the storm. Major work is already funded through previously awarded contracts. The shipyard builds aircraft carriers and submarines.

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

