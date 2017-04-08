Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Moldova: 17 detained in…

Moldova: 17 detained in alleged plot to kill politician

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 11:00 am < a min read
Share

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Seventeen people have been detained in Moldova and Ukraine on suspicion they were planning to kill one of Moldova’s most powerful politicians, prosecutors there said Saturday.

Senior organized crime prosecutor Vitalie Busuioc said authorities knew of orders from two unnamed people to assassinate Vladimir Plahotniuc, an influential businessman and chairman of the Democratic Party, the biggest party in Moldova’s pro-European governing coalition.

Police said the suspects had received $100,000 and were due to receive a total of $200,000.

Authorities detained eight people in Moldova and nine in Ukraine and seized an unspecified number of grenade launchers, two pistols, phones, wigs and moustaches.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

In a statement, the Democratic Party said it “firmly condemned this criminal act.”

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Arseni Avakov on Friday said authorities had intercepted an assassination attempt against Plahotniuc.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Moldova: 17 detained in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.