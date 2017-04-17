Sports Listen

Montgomery County Council to review library budget request

and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 8:41 am < a min read
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The Montgomery County Council’s Health and Human Services Committee will be reviewing a budget request for the county’s Department of Libraries.

The work session on Monday is part of the council’s review of Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett’s recommended budget.

The council and its committees will review the recommended budget over the next five weeks as they work toward adopting a budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Leggett recommended $42.7 million for the county’s public libraries in fiscal year 2018. That’s a 2.6 percent increase over the last budget.

It would add seven full-time and three part-time positions. That would bring the total full-time positions to 222 and part-time jobs to 212.

