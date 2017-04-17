Sports Listen

More than 21,000 expected at Trump’s first Easter Egg Roll

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 3:36 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of children are heading to the White House for its biggest social event of the year: the annual Easter Egg Roll.

There had been some hand-wringing over whether President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, would be able to pull off a successful “egg-stravaganza.” Both the president and first lady have been slow to fill White House staff jobs.

But a downsized version of the 139-year-old event is kicking off early Monday on the South Lawn.

The White House is expecting more than 21,000 children and adults to attend the festivities. That’s down from the 35,000 people who attended last year.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
The first lady tweeted over the weekend that she’s looking forward to hosting the Easter Egg Roll. The event was first held in 1878.

