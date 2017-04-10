Move over ‘Obamacare,’ Trump plan is now the focus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Something new is happening in the health care debate.

For seven years it’s been dominated by the twists and turns of former President Barack Obama’s signature law. But now the focus has shifted to ideas from President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress, and most people don’t like what they see.

Republicans’ health care proposals — as currently formulated — have generated far more concern than enthusiasm.

Even rank-and-file Republicans oppose letting insurers charge higher premiums to older adults, and many disapprove of cuts to Medicaid. That’s according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

March polls by Fox News and Quinnipiac University showed overall margins of opposition to the GOP plan nearing or exceeding those of Obama’s law at its lowest points.