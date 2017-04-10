Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Move over 'Obamacare,' Trump…

Move over ‘Obamacare,’ Trump plan is now the focus

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and EMILY SWANSON
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 3:16 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Something new is happening in the health care debate.

For seven years it’s been dominated by the twists and turns of former President Barack Obama’s signature law. But now the focus has shifted to ideas from President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress, and most people don’t like what they see.

Republicans’ health care proposals — as currently formulated — have generated far more concern than enthusiasm.

Even rank-and-file Republicans oppose letting insurers charge higher premiums to older adults, and many disapprove of cuts to Medicaid. That’s according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

March polls by Fox News and Quinnipiac University showed overall margins of opposition to the GOP plan nearing or exceeding those of Obama’s law at its lowest points.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Move over 'Obamacare,' Trump…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.