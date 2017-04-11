Sports Listen

Myanmar official says UN probe of Rakhine crisis unwanted

April 11, 2017
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A top Myanmar official says a U.N. agency’s resolution to have an international mission probe alleged human rights abuses by government security forces in troubled Rakhine state is unwanted and unconstructive.

National Security Adviser Thaung Tun said in a briefing Tuesday to foreign diplomats and representatives of U.N. agencies that the U.N. Human Rights Council’s recent decision failed to recognize Myanmar’s efforts to deal with the situation and address its root causes.

Soldiers and police launched aggressive counterinsurgency operations in Rakhine in October after shadowy insurgents killed nine border guards. Government forces were accused of perpetrating rape, torture and other abuses against residents of the Muslim Rohingya minority during their sweeps.

The Rohingya have faced widespread discrimination in Buddhist-dominated Myanmar, which led to deadly intercommunal violence in 2012.

The Associated Press

