Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Navy: Iowa State cadets…

Navy: Iowa State cadets involved in photo case were all male

By master
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 10:39 am < a min read
Share

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A Navy spokesman says seven male Iowa State University cadets were involved in taking and posting explicit photographs on Facebook.

Lt. Sean Brophy said Friday that the men were “willing participants” in inappropriate behavior around campus and online.

He says the pictures posted to a student group’s Facebook page caught the attention of other cadets of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps, who reported them.

The Navy confirmed the March 4 incident to The Associated Press on Thursday. The explicit photos show some cadets at different locations around campus.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

The Navy says “appropriate administrative actions” were taken against the midshipmen, who remain part of the program. Program commanders apologized to Iowa State academic leaders and required training on social media and Navy values.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Navy: Iowa State cadets…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

Astronaut John Glenn interred at Arlington Cemetery

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7217 0.0080 1.73%
L 2020 25.1577 0.0191 2.91%
L 2030 27.8781 0.0326 4.13%
L 2040 29.9399 0.0418 4.73%
L 2050 17.1281 0.0275 5.28%
G Fund 15.2821 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6683 0.0130 0.93%
C Fund 32.6945 0.0728 6.07%
S Fund 42.4619 0.3530 4.57%
I Fund 26.2424 -0.0645 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.