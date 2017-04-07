Navy: Iowa State cadets involved in photo case were all male

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A Navy spokesman says seven male Iowa State University cadets were involved in taking and posting explicit photographs on Facebook.

Lt. Sean Brophy said Friday that the men were “willing participants” in inappropriate behavior around campus and online.

He says the pictures posted to a student group’s Facebook page caught the attention of other cadets of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps, who reported them.

The Navy confirmed the March 4 incident to The Associated Press on Thursday. The explicit photos show some cadets at different locations around campus.

The Navy says “appropriate administrative actions” were taken against the midshipmen, who remain part of the program. Program commanders apologized to Iowa State academic leaders and required training on social media and Navy values.