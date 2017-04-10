Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Join the online chat now with DJ Kachman, the director of mobile at the Office of Information and Technology

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » NY makes tuition free,…

NY makes tuition free, but students must stay after college

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 2:16 pm < a min read
Share

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — There’s a big string attached to New York’s free middle-class college tuition initiative: Students must stay in the state after graduation or else pay back the benefit.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the requirement was added to protect the state’s investment in a student’s education by ensuring they don’t take advantage of free tuition and then leave New York.

The tuition initiative, which Cuomo says is a national model, covers state college or university tuition for in-state students from families earning $125,000 or less.

Students must remain in New York for as many years as they received the benefit. If they take a job in another state they must pay the money back as a loan.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Republican lawmakers pushed for the requirement during closed-door state budget negotiations.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » NY makes tuition free,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke helps wash Vietnam War Memorial

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.