Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » No charges for officers…

No charges for officers in S. Carolina parking lot shooting

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 2:03 pm < a min read
Share

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor says he won’t file charges against two police officers who shot and killed a man who refused to get out of a car with a stolen tag in the parking lot of a South Carolina motel.

Walt Wilkins said Tuesday at a news conference that all three officers trying to get 37-year-old Jason Mendez out of the car saw him grab a gun after they broke the driver’s side window when he refused their orders for three minutes.

Wilkins says surveillance video from the motel didn’t show what Mendez was doing as four shots were fired on Feb. 11.

Wilkins says Mendez was a felon and couldn’t legally have a gun.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Mendez’s family says the officers should have given him more time to get out of the car.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » No charges for officers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke works on burn pile with Nat'l Park Service crew

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.