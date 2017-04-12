Sports Listen

NY appeals court judge found dead on Hudson River shore

April 12, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court judge who was the first African-American woman appointed to New York’s highest court has been found dead on the shore of the Hudson River off Manhattan.

Police say the body of 65-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam was discovered just before 2 p.m. Wednesday along the river’s shore near Harlem, one day after being reported missing.

Police say her body showed no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is to determine the exact cause of death.

Abdus-Salaam was appointed to the state’s Court of Appeals by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2013. She graduated from Barnard College and received her law degree from Columbia School of Law.

Cuomo released a statement calling her a “pioneer” and a “force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come.”

