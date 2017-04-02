Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Official: Trump senior adviser…

Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner travels to Iraq

By JONATHAN LEMIRE
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 10:07 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is in Iraq.

A senior administration official says Kushner is traveling in the Middle East with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford.

Other details about the trip are not being released. The official isn’t authorized to speak about confidential meetings by name and demanded anonymity.

Kushner’s West Wing portfolio is robust. He has been deeply involved with presidential staffing and has played the role of shadow diplomat, advising on relations with the Middle East, Canada and Mexico. Last week he launched a task force meant to modernize government using lessons drawn from the private sector.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Kushner is married to Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Official: Trump senior adviser…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.