Oklahoma House staffer apologizes for email over bathroom

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma House staffer who sent an email saying high school pages could use a women’s restroom reserved for House members and staff because “cross dressers” were in the state Capitol has issued a public apology.

House employee Karen Kipgen issued a statement Thursday apologizing for her “poor choice of words” and asking for forgiveness.

Kipgen used the term in an email this week to legislative assistants on the same day about 70 LGBTQ high school students from the Tulsa area were at the Capitol to lobby on behalf of HIV awareness and education funding.

Cross-dressing is a term considered offensive to transgender people.

Kipgen is a 30-year veteran employee of the House who oversees the page program.