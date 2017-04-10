Sports Listen

Oklahoma House staffer email about bathrooms causes uproar

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 6:33 pm < a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An email from an Oklahoma state House staffer to legislative assistants saying high school pages could use a women’s restroom because “cross-dressers” were in the state Capitol was met with criticism Monday.

The email from the page program supervisor came as about 70 LGBTQ students from the Tulsa area were at the Capitol to lobby on behalf of HIV awareness and education funding.

The email cites the House speaker’s office as saying a women’s restroom reserved for House members and staff could be used by pages.

Republican House Speaker Charles McCall said the email is being investigated.

Cross-dressing is a term considered offensive to transgender people, whose biology at birth does not match their gender identity.

The page program allows high school students to work with House members and staff.

