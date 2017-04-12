Petersburg hikes water rates, warns of future increases

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Petersburg residents will soon be seeing higher water bills, and the city says further increases will likely be needed to pay for major infrastructure needs.

The Progress-Index reports (http://bit.ly/2opn52M ) the City Council approved a 13.4 increase in the rates for this budget year.

The current rate is $54.83 per 5,559 gallons, the typical monthly usage for a residential customer. That will increase to $62.17.

The newspaper reports the city has invested very little in its water infrastructure over the years, and the system needs major upgrades. Interim City Manager Tom Tyrrell has pegged those costs at nearly $100 million.

The development comes as the city considers whether to privatize its water system. Two companies, Aqua Virginia and Virginia American Water, have submitted undisclosed bids.

