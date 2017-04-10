Police: Gunman who killed Texas lawman killed himself

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Police say a man who fatally shot a Houston-area deputy constable outside a county courthouse last week killed himself the next day.
Baytown police Lt. Steve Dorris on Monday said 64-year-old William Kenney was the man who shot Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood on April 3 moments after Greenwood arrived for work. The attack prompted a massive manhunt.
Dorris said at a news conference that investigators identified Kenney late Sunday as the gunman and found his body early Monday at a residence in downtown Houston.
Dorris says the gun used in the shooting of Greenwood was the same one used by Kenney to kill himself.
Dorris says investigators are still working to determine why Greenwood was targeted.