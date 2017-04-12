Police: Maryland officer shoots man who reached for gun

PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a police officer checking a report of someone breaking into cars shot a man who reached for a gun.
Baltimore County police said in a statement that an officer responding to the report early Wednesday in Parkville noticed a man trying to hide.
The officer called out and as the officer approached, police say the man reached for a gun in his waistband. Police say the man didn’t heed the officer’s call to stop and the officer fired, striking him. Police say they found a handgun at the scene.
Police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson says the 27-year-old man was conscious when he taken to a hospital, but his condition isn’t known. He says both the man and the officer are black and there’s body camera footage of the encounter.
