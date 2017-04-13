Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pork producer's venture aims…

Pork producer’s venture aims to grow skin, organs for humans

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 11:16 am < a min read
Share

SMITHFIELD, Va. (AP) — The world’s largest pork producer is entering the business of trying to grow skin and organs for humans.

Virginia’s Smithfield Foods said in a press release Wednesday that its new division is called Smithfield Bioscience.

The company already sells its byproducts to firms that produce medicine and supplements. For instance, some of the drugs treat indigestion, thyroid conditions and blood clots.

Smithfield’s new division is also among a group of organizations that’s figuring out ways to replace tissue for injured soldiers. The public-private initiative is partly funded by the Department of Defense.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Smithfield Bioscience also works with Harvard and Columbia universities on the research and development of immunology therapies.

Located in Smithfield, Virginia, the company was bought in 2013 by a division of the China-based WH Group.

Topics:
All News Business News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pork producer's venture aims…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.