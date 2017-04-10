Sports Listen

Prosecutors renew complaints against Auschwitz trial judges

April 10, 2017
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have filed new complaints alleging bias against judges presiding over the often-delayed trial of a former SS medic who served at the Auschwitz death camp.

Hubert Zafke’s trial at the Neubrandenburg state court has been postponed repeatedly after judges ruled the 96-year-old was unfit. He is charged with 3,681 counts of accessory to murder for allegedly helping the camp function, but his attorney says he did nothing criminal.

The court has rejected previous calls to remove the judges over alleged bias.

Prosecutors in Schwerin said Monday that they have filed new complaints. News agency dpa reported the prosecutors argued that several decisions raised concerns that the judges have taken an attitude “that rules out them conducting the proceedings with the necessary and indispensable degree of neutrality.”

