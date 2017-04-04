Report: Slain Texas lawman felt threat from target of probe

Sports Listen

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — A newspaper report says a Texas law enforcement officer shot and killed moments after arriving for work had told officials he felt threatened by a man he’d once targeted in a corruption investigation.

The Houston Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2n8r0BJ ) a source who asked not to be identified because of the nature of the investigation said Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood had shared his concerns with the county attorney’s office last week.

The newspaper says Greenwood sent an email to the county attorney’s office, indicating this person posed a threat to “my and my family’s safety.”

Greenwood was fatally shot Monday outside a county courthouse building in Baytown, east of Houston.

A source close to the investigation tells the newspaper Greenwood was shot at close range by a man who stepped from behind a dumpster.

