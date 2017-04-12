Report: US sought to monitor Trump adviser last summer

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newspaper report says the FBI obtained a secret court order last summer to monitor the communications of Carter Page, an adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump, because the government had reason to believe Page was acting as a Russian agent.

The Washington Post, citing unnamed law enforcement and other U.S. officials, says the government surveillance application laid out the basis for believing that Page had knowingly engaged in intelligence activities on Russia’s behalf. The newspaper said the application includes contacts Page had with a Russian intelligence operative in 2013.

Page has denied having improper ties to Russia. He tells the Associated Press he is “happy” the court order has been revealed and blames the Obama administration for trying to “suppress dissidents who did not fully support their failed foreign policy.”