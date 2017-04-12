Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Report: US sought to…

Report: US sought to monitor Trump adviser last summer

By master
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 3:28 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newspaper report says the FBI obtained a secret court order last summer to monitor the communications of Carter Page, an adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump, because the government had reason to believe Page was acting as a Russian agent.

The Washington Post, citing unnamed law enforcement and other U.S. officials, says the government surveillance application laid out the basis for believing that Page had knowingly engaged in intelligence activities on Russia’s behalf. The newspaper said the application includes contacts Page had with a Russian intelligence operative in 2013.

Page has denied having improper ties to Russia. He tells the Associated Press he is “happy” the court order has been revealed and blames the Obama administration for trying to “suppress dissidents who did not fully support their failed foreign policy.”

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Report: US sought to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to the moon

Fed Photo of the Day

Helicopter fills bucket for firefighting

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7353 0.0092 1.73%
L 2020 25.1826 0.0181 2.91%
L 2030 27.9152 0.0280 4.13%
L 2040 29.9860 0.0352 4.73%
L 2050 17.1575 0.0222 5.28%
G Fund 15.2871 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7193 0.0643 0.93%
C Fund 32.6498 -0.0421 6.07%
S Fund 42.7674 0.2069 4.57%
I Fund 26.3570 0.1016 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.