Republican candidate Gillespie outlines ethics plan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie says he would back a series of measures aimed at strengthening Virginia’s ethics law if elected, including legislation to ban personal use of campaign funds.

Gillespie said at a news conference Thursday that his administration would also extend limits on lobbying by former government officials. He says his experience as a former White House and Congressional aide who also had a lucrative federal lobbying career have informed him where ethics rules need strengthening.

Virginia is one of handful of states that doesn’t outlaw the personal use of campaign funds, and recent efforts to ban the practice have failed. But Republican House Majority Leader Kirk Cox says he believes lawmakers can find a workable solution with Gillespie as governor.