Sports Listen

Trending:

Is the hiring freeze working? New Labor Dept. HQ updateHow can IRS do more with less?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Republican candidate Gillespie outlines…

Republican candidate Gillespie outlines ethics plan

By master
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 12:17 pm < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie says he would back a series of measures aimed at strengthening Virginia’s ethics law if elected, including legislation to ban personal use of campaign funds.

Gillespie said at a news conference Thursday that his administration would also extend limits on lobbying by former government officials. He says his experience as a former White House and Congressional aide who also had a lucrative federal lobbying career have informed him where ethics rules need strengthening.

Virginia is one of handful of states that doesn’t outlaw the personal use of campaign funds, and recent efforts to ban the practice have failed. But Republican House Majority Leader Kirk Cox says he believes lawmakers can find a workable solution with Gillespie as governor.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Republican candidate Gillespie outlines…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US enters World War I

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's acting administrator visits Lockheed Martin

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7137 -0.0107 1.73%
L 2020 25.1386 -0.0301 2.91%
L 2030 27.8455 -0.0545 4.13%
L 2040 29.8981 -0.0703 4.73%
L 2050 17.1006 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2811 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6553 -0.0021 0.93%
C Fund 32.6217 -0.0969 6.07%
S Fund 42.1089 -0.3867 4.57%
I Fund 26.3069 -0.0111 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.