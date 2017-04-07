Riga mayor talks about potholes, interrupted by cat

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The mayor of Latvia’s capital, Riga, was talking about the city’s efforts to fix potholes during his weekly online question-and-answer show when he got interrupted … by his cat Dumka.

City Hall spokesman Viktors Smirnovs says the black-and-white fluffy feline decided to have a sip from Nils Usakovs’ mug while he was recording the video that was posted Sunday on Facebook

Smirnovs said Friday “we thought it was funny,” so the City Hall decided to re-publish the clip Tuesday of the animal strutting into the frame and boldly starting to drink out of mug as Riga’s 40-year-old mayor calmly watched.

Usakovs tried to pet the cat but it jumped off the desk.

This story has been corrected to give the cat’s name as Dumka, not Dunka, and to delete the reference to cat clip being removed from the posted version.