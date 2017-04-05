Sports Listen

Royals join families of London terror victims for service

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will be joining the families of the victims of the March 22 terror attack for a special service at London’s Westminster Abbey.

The multi-faith service on Wednesday will take place just meters away from Westminster Bridge, where Khalid Masood mowed down pedestrians before stabbing a police officer outside Parliament.

The victims were American tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44.

Police shot dead Masood, 52, after he fatally stabbed officer Keith Palmer in a Parliament courtyard.

