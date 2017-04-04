Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Sanders endorses Tom Perriello…

Sanders endorses Tom Perriello in Virginia governor’s race

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 9:04 am < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is endorsing Democrat Tom Perriello in Virginia governor’s race.

Sanders announced the endorsement in a statement Tuesday morning, saying progressives must be elected “at every level of government if we are going to beat back the dangerous agenda of the Trump administration and its Republican allies.”

The former congressman faces Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in the June Democratic primary.

Sanders says Perriello is “committed to fighting the rigged economy and income inequality.” He praised Perriello’s call to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, opposition to fracked gas pipelines and rejection of contributions from big utilities.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Perriello says he’s proud to have the support of Sanders, who he says “electrified a movement of Americans ready to take on our biggest challenges, including inequality and corruption.”

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Sanders endorses Tom Perriello…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson signs book during Texas listening tour

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.