Sen. Warren: Blame GOP for future Supreme Court rulings

April 6, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Republicans will be to blame for every future Supreme Court decision that narrowly sides with big business at the expense of workers.

The Massachusetts Democrat made the comment in a series of tweets Thursday after Republicans voted to change Senate rules to ease the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Warren, who opposed Gorsuch, tweeted that the “GOP will be responsible for every 5-4 decision that throws working Americans under the bus to favor the powerful, moneyed few.”

Warren says that also applies for every 5-4 decision that “opens the floodgates even more to secret spending in our political system,” or attacks “women’s rights, voting rights, LGBT rights, & freedom of speech & religion.”

Warren is seeking re-election next year.

