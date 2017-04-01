Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ship carrying 16 Filipinos,…

Ship carrying 16 Filipinos, 8 S.Koreans missing near Uruguay

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 4:52 am < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government says a cargo ship being used by a South Korean shipping company has gone missing in seas near Uruguay with 24 crew members.

A Foreign Ministry official says the ship went out of contact late Friday, South Korea time, shortly after one of the crew members sent a text message to the shipping company saying the ship was taking on water.

The official said Saturday that the Uruguayan maritime police and a commercial vessel that had been in neighboring waters were searching for the Stella Daisy.

The official, who didn’t want to be named, citing office rules, said eight South Koreans and 16 Filipinos were on the ship.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

He said the ship was registered in the Marshall Islands.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ship carrying 16 Filipinos,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.