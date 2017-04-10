Sports Listen

Spain officially asks France for access to ETA weapons

By ARITZ PARRA
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 9:20 am < a min read
MADRID (AP) — Spain is asking French authorities to share information on the weapons surrendered by Basque separatist group ETA over the weekend.

In the official request submitted to Paris, National Court judge Eloy Velasco is also asking for access to ETA’s arsenal for anti-terrorism experts of Spain’s Civil Guard, a court spokeswoman said Monday. She spoke anonymously in line with internal rules.

Police in southwestern France found dozens of handguns and rifles, ammunition and several tons of explosives located at eight sites identified by a group of activists.

The judge wants to use the information to clarify hundreds of unresolved crimes.

In 43 years of armed campaign for an independent Basque Country, ETA killed 829 people and injured thousands.

The governments of Spain and France have said that ETA also needs to disband.

