Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Spain's first female defense…

Spain’s first female defense minister Carme Chacon dies

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 5:11 am 1 min read
Share

MADRID (AP) — Carme Chacon, Spain’s first female defense minister and a prominent socialist party leader, has died. She was 46.

The party said in a statement that Chacon died on Sunday from a heart condition she had had since birth.

Chacon helped modernize Spain’s armed forces when she took the helm of the Ministry of Defense in 2008, in the government of Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

Photos of Chacon reviewing the troops while heavily pregnant became a symbol of a new era in Spanish politics.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Spain’s socialist party, or PSOE, said in a statement that Chacon had always been “at the vanguard” of the party.

“Despite her youth,” the statement said, Chacon had a “passion to defend the socialist ideals and, with time, she became a very important figure in our party.”

Before taking charge of the Defense Ministry, she had previously been minister of housing and a national lawmaker.

When Zapatero stepped down in 2011, she ran for PSOE’s top leadership, although she eventually lost the vote to former Interior Minister Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba.

Between 2012 and 2016, she had been in charge of the party’s international relations, before she left politics to join a law firm in Madrid.

Chacon’s body was found by police in her home on Sunday after relatives called emergency services when they couldn’t reach her. She was married and had a young son.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Spain's first female defense…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.