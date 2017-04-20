Sports Listen

Trending:

Buyouts for EPA workersGov't reorg: A look insideArmy hangars in bad shape?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » St. Louis gunman kills…

St. Louis gunman kills 2 utility workers, then himself

By JIM SALTER
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 2:57 pm 1 min read
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A gunman opened fire on two utility workers Thursday in St. Louis, killing both of them before fatally shooting himself.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on the western edge of the city. Police say it’s unclear why the gunman shot two Laclede Gas employees working in residential neighborhood, but the shooting appeared to be random.

Names of the victims and the shooter have not been released. Authorities say the workers were both men, one in his 20s and the other in his 50s.

Police spokeswoman Schron Jackson said the victims were working when the suspect “walked up and started shooting at them before turning the gun on himself.”

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Laclede Gas is a natural gas distribution utility that serves the St. Louis area and portions of southeast Missouri.

“We are shocked and grieving today after two of our Laclede Gas employees were shot and killed this morning at one of our job sites,” Laclede Gas said in a statement. “We are connecting with their loved ones now. And, we are working with police to understand more about this crisis. We are heartbroken, as you can imagine, and ask that you hold these employees, their families, their friends, Laclede Gas workers and our communities in your thoughts and prayers.”

St. Louis has one of the nation’s highest homicide rates. The city recorded 188 killings in both 2015 and 2016 and had 45 this year through April 18, according to police statistics.

New Mayor Lyda Krewson has said creating a safer city is among her top priorities. On Wednesday, her first full day in office, she announced that Police Chief Sam Dotson was retiring, though he will stay on as a consultant for one year.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » St. Louis gunman kills…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 51 crew wave at the pad

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.