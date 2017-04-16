Tax Day demonstrators demand Trump release taxes

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of sign-waving, chanting protesters have marched through streets across America demanding that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.
Rallies were held in more than a dozen cities nationwide Saturday, just days before the deadline for taxpayers to file their returns on Tuesday.
Trump is the first major-party nominee in more than 40 years not to release his tax returns. He says it is because he was under audit and that voters don’t care.
But 71-year-old Ilene Singh says he’s wrong. She and a friend rode a bus from New Jersey to New York City to take part in protests. She says: “We’re here to say we care.”
The rallies were largely peaceful but in Berkeley, California, police arrested 13 people after fistfights broke out between political factions.