The Latest: Alabama governor declares emergency

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 7:32 pm 1 min read
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the severe weather threat in the south. (all times local):

6 p.m.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has declared a State of Emergency that will last until severe weather expected to hit the state Wednesday subsides.

He says the warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Bentley said in a press release that 50 National Guard soldiers will also be deployed in the state.

Multiple Alabama schools have also announced that they will be closed Wednesday.

___

2:12 p.m.

Forecasters say damaging winds are expected to take form in Alabama and Georgia as storms continue to sweep across the South.

National Weather Service meteorologist John De Block says he expects storms to start around 4 a.m. Wednesday and last into the evening in southern and western Alabama. He says tornadoes are likely and there’s a strong chance of baseball-sized hail.

In Georgia, meteorologist Laura Belanger says about 75 percent of the state could experience severe weather around sunrise, and ramp up after 2 p.m. She expects damaging winds and several tornadoes that could touch down for an extended amount of time.

Belanger says larger cities that could be impacted include Atlanta and Augusta — the location of this week’s Masters golf tournament.

The service says 21 locations in Georgia may have had tornadoes on Monday.

Leave A Comment
Top Stories

