Latest: Governor’s amendment restricting death records fails

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on Virginia’s General Assembly taking up Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s vetoes and amendments (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Lawmakers have voted to give family members greater access to law enforcement records in completed investigations into unattended deaths.

The House of Delegates on Wednesday rejected an amendment from Gov. Terry McAuliffe that would have allowed relatives to request only the summary of such investigations under the Freedom of Information Act.

Supporters said the measure would help bring closure to families of people who die of suicides or overdoses. Opponents said it could hinder investigations by releasing too much information in drug-related deaths or add to families’ suffering.

The governor will decide whether to veto or approve it.

___

1:10 p.m.

Virginia lawmakers have rejected Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s proposal to give Alexandria more time to fix an infrastructure issue that sends millions of gallons of untreated sewage into the Potomac River.

The House of Delegates on Wednesday voted down McAuliffe’s amendments to a bill that requires a fix by 2025. The governor wanted to push the deadline back as far as 2030 if certain conditions were met.

Part of Alexandria’s sewer system gets overwhelmed during almost any type of wet weather, sending untreated waste into nearby waterways and on to the Potomac River many of times each year.

Many lawmakers felt the wealthy city wasn’t moving quickly enough to address the problem. Alexandria has said the bill’s deadline is impossible to meet.

The chamber voted on whether to enroll the bill its current form without sending it back to the governor, but fell several votes short. McAuliffe now must decide whether to veto or approve it.

___

12:50 p.m.

A Republican member of the Virginia House of Delegates is joining a growing list of GOP lawmakers who are retiring.

Del. Dave Albo announced Wednesday that he was retiring after more than two decades in office because of personal financial pressures.

Albo, a moderate Republican, represents a competitive district in Northern Virginia and leads the influential courts committee.

All 100 House seats are up for election this year and Democrats are making a concerted effort to chip away at the Republicans nearly two-thirds majority. Albo said he believes he could win reelection, but said the financial strain of serving in a part-time legislature has become too much.

House Speaker William J. Howell and a handful of other Republicans are also retiring.

___

12:35 p.m.

The two Democratic candidates for governor in Virginia are pushing Republican lawmakers to expand Medicaid, signaling the issue could be a major campaign talking point this year.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam held a news conference Wednesday to call on GOP legislators to accept a budget amendment that would give Gov. Terry McAuliffe the power to expand the public health care program for the poor and disabled.

Northam’s opponent in the Democratic primary, Tom Perriello, also made postings on social media urging the expansion of Medicaid.

Virginia Republicans have rejected efforts to expand Medicaid, saying its long-term costs are too high.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly, which is back at the Capitol to consider McAuliffe’s vetoes and amendments, is expected to reject Medicaid expansion later Wednesday.

___

2:22 a.m.

Virginia state lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol to consider Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s vetoes and amendments to legislation they passed earlier this year.

Lawmakers will also consider the governor’s tweaks to the state budget at the so-called “veto session” on Wednesday.

The governor, a Democrat, vetoed 40 pieces of legislation on hot-button social issues like guns, abortion and immigration. The Republicans who control the General Assembly do not have the super majorities required in both chambers to overturn a veto.

McAuliffe has also proposed a budget amendment that would give him power to expand Medicaid, saying the issue had gained new urgency after President Donald Trump’s recent defeat in repealing the Affordable Care Act. But state Republicans say they remain opposed to expanding the public health care program.