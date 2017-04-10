Sports Listen

The Latest: Gorsuch takes first of 2 oaths

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 9:26 am 1 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the swearing-in of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Surrounded by family and his future colleagues, Neil Gorsuch has taken the first of two oaths as he prepares to take his place as the 113th justice of the Supreme Court.

The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado is being sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks – over the fierce objection of Democrats.

The first ceremony took place privately in the Justices’ Conference Room, with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath required by the Constitution.

That will be followed by a public White House ceremony, where Justice Anthony Kennedy is to administer the oath set by federal law.

3:25 a.m.

Judge Neil Gorsuch is about to take his place as the newest Supreme Court justice.

The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado is to be sworn in after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change rules for approving Supreme Court picks over the fierce objection of Democrats.

First up is a private ceremony at the court, with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the constitutional oath. That’s followed by a public ceremony at the White House, where Justice Anthony Kennedy will swear him in.

Gorsuch will be seated just in time to hear one of the biggest cases of the term — a religious rights dispute over a Missouri law that bars churches from receiving public funds for general aid programs.

