The Latest: Gun theft suspect with Trump manifesto at large

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the search for man who stole guns and sent an anti-government manifesto to the White House (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Law enforcement officials searching for a Wisconsin man suspected of stealing a large number of firearms and threatening an attack are getting more help from federal investigators as they follow hundreds of leads in search of the man.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Monday “additional federal resources have been brought in” from around the country to search for Joseph Jakubowski but provided few details. Authorities suspect the 32-year-old of stealing handguns and rifles from a Janesville store April 4 and making threats to schools and public officials.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office says Jakubowski expressed anti-religious views in the 161-page manifesto that he apparently sent to the White House.

___

8:15 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials in southern Wisconsin say they’ve followed up on more than 300 tips and leads in the search for a man suspected of stealing a large quantity of firearms from a gun store and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump.

Authorities say the suspect, Joseph Jakubowski, remains at large Monday, nearly a week after the handguns and rifles were taken from a Janesville store.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the 32-year-old suspect has also expressed anti-religious views in the 161-page manifesto that he apparently sent to the White House. Police increased patrols near churches in Janesville Sunday and notified area schools that Jakubowski was still at large in case they wanted to take precautions.

Authorities say about 150 law enforcement officers are involved in the manhunt.

___

6:10 a.m.

Authorities say a man suspected of stealing firearms from a Wisconsin gun store who sent an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump and has threatened to carry out an unspecified attack is still on the run.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski also expressed anti-religious views in the 161-page manifesto that he sent to the White House. Police increased patrols near churches in Janesville Sunday. Investigators say Jakubowski has made no specific threat.

Sheriff Robert Spoden said a friend of Jakubowski turned over a copy of the manifesto to police.

Police believe Jakubowski stole a large quantity of handguns and rifles from the store in Janesville, 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee Tuesday night. A burned vehicle registered to him was found nearby.