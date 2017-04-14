Sports Listen

The Latest: Inmates ask Arkansas court to stay executions

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 12:43 pm 1 min read
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Latest on Arkansas’ efforts to execute seven inmates before the end of the month (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Attorneys for the seven Arkansas inmates facing lethal injection by the end of the month are asking the state Supreme Court to halt their executions.

The inmates on Friday asked the state justices to issue a stay while the U.S. Supreme Court takes up their request to reconsider its decision to not weigh in on a ruling upholding Arkansas’ lethal injection law. The first of the executions are set to begin Monday night with the lethal injection of two condemned killers.

The filing is among a flurry of lawsuits in state and federal courts aimed at halting the executions. Arkansas has not executed an inmate since 2005.

9:13 a.m.

A medical supply company says a drug it sold to Arkansas that will be used to execute seven inmates before the end of the month was not intended to be used for lethal injection.

McKesson said it’s considering legal action to get the drug back.

The San Francisco-based company said in a statement released Thursday night that it sold vecuronium bromide to Arkansas’ prison system believing it would be used for medical purposes. McKesson says once it learned otherwise, it requested the drug be returned, but it never was.

The drug is made by Pfizer. The drugmaker says McKesson sold the drug to Arkansas without its knowledge. Two other pharmaceutical companies have asked a judge to prohibit Arkansas from using their drugs in the upcoming multiple executions.

