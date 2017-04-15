Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Syrian air…

The Latest: Syrian air force carries out strikes against IS

By master
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 6:38 am 1 min read
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on Syria (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

An Iraqi military statement says the Syrian air force has carried out a series of airstrikes against Islamic State group militants inside Syria, with one killing the group’s leader in Raqqa, the IS de facto capital

Saturday’s statement doesn’t say when the airstrikes happened, but described the targets as “the biggest positions for senior terrorists.”

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

The statement says the strikes targeted IS positions in Raqqa and the town of al-Bukamal and village of al-Dishaisha near the Iraqi border.

Abu Bakir al-Habeeb al-Hakim used to work with al-Qaida and then the al-Nusra Front in Syria, the statement said.

Another strike hit a gathering of suicide attackers who were planning to enter Iraq, according to the statement.

___

12:50 p.m.

Activists and residents say thousands of Syrians evacuated from their besieged towns have spent the night on buses at an exchange point as a much criticized population transfer deal stalls.

March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion

Ahmed Afandar, a resident evacuated from his hometown near Madaya, says dozens of buses carrying children, women and men are not allowed to proceed toward rebel-held Idlib as planned. He said it is not clear what hinders the completion of the evacuation.

Rami Abdurrahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, says the Syrian government and rebels who negotiated the deal have differed over the evacuation of gunmen from the towns.

A resident of Zabadani, another rebel-held town to be evacuated, Amer Burhan says no evacuation has taken place from there.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Syrian air…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.